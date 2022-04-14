Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,987. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 674.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

