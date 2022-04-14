Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HKMPY stock remained flat at $$53.33 during trading on Thursday. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $75.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.