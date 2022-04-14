Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

HES stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.45. 36,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $115.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

