HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $14,526.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

