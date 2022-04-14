HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.26) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.44 ($65.70).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €58.65 ($63.75) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.24 ($48.09) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($74.70).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

