Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 679,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,912,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

