Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. 2,447,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

