Head to Head Survey: PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and Its Competitors

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1076 1418 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 230.53%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 15.58%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -8.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 44.19

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.