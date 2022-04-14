Head to Head Contrast: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) vs. Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwire and Rocket Lab USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $137.60 million 2.82 -$61.54 million N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 62.58 -$117.32 million N/A N/A

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

Risk & Volatility

Redwire has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -2.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Rocket Lab USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A -147.62% -23.68% Rocket Lab USA N/A -25.30% -12.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Redwire and Rocket Lab USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Lab USA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Redwire currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Rocket Lab USA has a consensus price target of 18.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.76%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Rocket Lab USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Rocket Lab USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions. It serves customers in commercial, civil, defense, and academic sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

