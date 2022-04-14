Hays’ (HAS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

Hays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.