Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 7,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,603. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $28,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 602,246 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $14,455,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

