HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

HashBX (HBX) traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

