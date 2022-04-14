Harvest Finance Price Tops $92.15 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.15 or 0.00231764 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $62.15 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011279 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 692,022 coins and its circulating supply is 674,438 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

