Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED opened at $152.47 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

