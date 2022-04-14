Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.08. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

