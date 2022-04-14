Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

