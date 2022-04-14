Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,993 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in News by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in News by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

