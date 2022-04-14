Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,733 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.