Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 202,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $907.07 million, a P/E ratio of -286.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

