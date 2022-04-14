Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HARL remained flat at $$26.00 on Thursday. Harleysville Financial has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

