Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,875. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

