Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hammerson stock remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Monday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

