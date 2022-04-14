Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,460. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.