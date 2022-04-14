Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,243. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

