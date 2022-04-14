Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

