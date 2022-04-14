Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $247.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

