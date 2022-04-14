Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,357,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,193,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 27,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

