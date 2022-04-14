Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. 490,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

