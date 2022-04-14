Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.87. 2,217,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.55. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

