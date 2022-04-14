Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $213.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

