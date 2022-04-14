Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in AT&T by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in AT&T by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,328,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,261,141. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

