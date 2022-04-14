Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $221.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

