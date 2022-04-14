Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 223,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,522. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

