Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Celanese comprises 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $147.12. 704,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

