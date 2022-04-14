Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

