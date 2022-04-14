Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

