Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,763,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

