Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.