GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Director S Jacobs Bradley Sells 5,447,500 Shares

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GXO traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $59.30. 5,577,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,379. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.