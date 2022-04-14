GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Director S Jacobs Bradley Sells 5,447,500 Shares

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GXO traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $59.30. 5,577,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,379. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
