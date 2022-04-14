GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading 10% Higher

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 466,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66.

About GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and a range of crops.

