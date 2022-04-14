Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.68. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 481,717 shares trading hands.

GTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

