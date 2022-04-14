Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

