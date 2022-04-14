Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

GBDC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 445,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,759. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.