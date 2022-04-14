Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

GBDC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 445,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,759. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.