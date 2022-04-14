Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
