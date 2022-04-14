Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

