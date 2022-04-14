Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $63.56. 2,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter.

