Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.94%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

