Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.