Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

