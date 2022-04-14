Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 2,981,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Gold Fields by 39.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

