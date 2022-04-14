GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.58. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Several research firms have commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.50.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.