Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. 414,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,064. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

